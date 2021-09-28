Editor,
Like Lois Fried, I too started walking, but for me it was Dec. 14, 2020, the day my granddaughter Trixie came into the world.
I decided she deserved the best version of me available and that would involve improved health. But because I am a fan of Spinal Tap, I decided to walk 11,000 steps every day and I haven’t missed once. It has helped me lose 45 pounds and yesterday Miss Trix moved in with us from Los Angeles permanently, life is good.
On my walks I noticed the quantities of PPEs floating around so I started carrying a bag and a stick. I have been picking up masks, gloves and flossers every day since averaging 30 pieces on my hourlong journeys around our town. I believe most of the masks are wind blown from vehicles when doors are opened but when I see tightly wound and tied masks on the ground, I get irritated. And there is no excuse for the flossers, ever. Ms. Fried, we are indeed better than this. It takes a village for sure. So do what you can, do no harm and properly dispose of all forms of trash always.
Gus Sinks
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.