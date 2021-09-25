Editor,
This summer, I began walking over 10,000 steps each day. The steps have been increasing as I stretch myself from my home in Foster City to San Mateo. Overall, I am feeling great and benefiting from these walks.
To mix things up, I take different routes from day to day, seeking paths with fewer cars and less noise, but lots of trees and greenery.
The one distressing part of my daily walk is seeing COVID PPE (personal protective equipment) of gloves, masks, sanitary wipes and empty sanitizer bottles scattered along the walking paths, parking lots and driveways. While we are all doing our part to get out to walk and stay fit, we need to also contain the spread of COVID by throwing these items in nearby waste receptacles. As you walk by public garbage bins, take a moment to drop your PPE waste in them. Remember, this is trash, not recycling.
This is the lawful thing to do to leave our streets and walkways free of the debris and litter. We will be minimizing unnecessary work and less exposure for our waste collectors as they perform their weekly job duties. A reminder, this PPE is made of plastic and chemicals, which ultimately gets into the sewer systems and our water supply.
San Mateo County residents, let’s call this problem what it is, an eyesore, a health hazard, environmental pollution and a safety issue for all in our county. Continue to do your part to keep our community safe and clean. We are better than this.
Lois Fried
Foster City
