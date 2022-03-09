Editor,
I am writing in support of Belmont's plan to move to district elections with a directly elected at large mayor and four districts.
As a small city, each councilmember will only represent 5,500 people and using a rotating mayor means some districts won't be able to get a vote in certain cycles. We need to ensure that we have a mayor who is elected by the entire city and represents all districts equally so we can avoid parochialism. A directly elected mayor with two-year terms is better for democracy and enables Belmont to better represent itself against larger cities in San Mateo County.
Kelly Huffman
Belmont
