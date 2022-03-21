Editor,
Matt Grocott just devoted a whole column in the Daily Journal to tell me I was wrong to call the United States a Democracy (“Know what you’ve got” in the March 15 edition of the Daily Journal).
The definition of democracy is,”a system of government by the whole population typically through elected representatives. Also, “ the practice or principles of social equality.” That pretty well defines this country. I’m sorry it saddens Matt that so many of us think this way, but at least 81 million of us do. The fact that that we call ourselves the Democratic Party isn’t just a coincidence.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
Thank you! You caused me to spend some time learning about how the "Democrats" and "Republicans" came up with their party names. Now let's dig into Torrys and Whigs!"
