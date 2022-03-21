Editor,

Matt Grocott just devoted a whole column in the Daily Journal to tell me I was wrong to call the United States a Democracy (“Know what you’ve got” in the March 15 edition of the Daily Journal).

The definition of democracy is,”a system of government by the whole population typically through elected representatives. Also, “ the practice or principles of social equality.” That pretty well defines this country. I’m sorry it saddens Matt that so many of us think this way, but at least 81 million of us do. The fact that that we call ourselves the Democratic Party isn’t just a coincidence.

Steve Ortiz

Redwood City

Recommended for you

(1) comment

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Thank you! You caused me to spend some time learning about how the "Democrats" and "Republicans" came up with their party names. Now let's dig into Torrys and Whigs!"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription