In the 1960s, there was a folk-style singer by the name of Joni Mitchell who made popular a song titled, “Big Yellow Taxi.” A line from that song goes like this: “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?” When I wrote in my previous column that we are a republic and not a democracy, one of our readers wrote in to insist that we are a democracy. It saddens me to imagine how many people think as this person does, especially to the point of arguing for their position. If we do not understand what it is we have, it puts us in danger of losing it. If ever we lose it, gaining it back will be near impossible.
Recently, I was having a discussion on this topic with a high school student I know. To my delight, she relayed how her U.S. government teacher asked the class what kind of government we have. He allowed a number of students to answer, all of whom agreed with one another that we are a democracy. The teacher then corrected the class and explained how we are a “constitutional republic.”
I don’t know if any of the framers of our Constitution ever referred to us as a “constitutional republic” but I suppose it does make a useful point. The point would be, while we elect representatives to our government, they are constrained to certain powers. Furthermore, there are rights the citizens retain to themselves and upon which the government may not impose. It is our Constitution that defines those limited powers and delineates some, but not all, of our rights.
So what is the difference between that which is outlined above and a democracy? Well, for one, have you ever heard of anyone using the term, “constitutional democracy?” No, and you won’t because, in a democracy, the majority rules. There are no “inalienable rights.” Whatever is the popular thinking of the day, that is what rules the day. Is the government limited in what it can do? No. If the majority wishes the government to do a certain thing, it does it.
A few of you who are reading this may be thinking, “Why is Matt making such a big deal out of republic versus democracy? Isn’t it all just semantics? Why does it matter? Are we about to lose something?” My answer is, yes, it is a big deal, it is not just semantics and, indeed, we may be close to losing something called “republicanism.”
To illustrate, allow me to focus on the local arena. In the last few years, there have been numerous articles reporting on Peninsula cities changing their election process. For example, in the past, councilmembers were elected by the whole city. The process is changing, however, to have councilmembers elected from a district. In other words, only the electorate of a district is permitted to vote for a candidate from that same district.
The illustration goes further. Out of sight from the public, the various regional boards, such as the Association of Bay Area Governments, (ABAG); Cities/County Association of Governments, (C/CAG); the Transportation Authority, (TA); and SamTrans are created. How? At Council of Cities dinners where local elected officials vie against one another and lobby each other for election to those seats. Consequently, a councilmember elected to office by a few hundred votes from within a city district can end up on a board effecting a whole region of the Bay Area and millions of people.
So where does this model come from whereby small districts within a town or city elect people to local office who then serve at higher positions? Is it the government model given to us by the framers of our Constitution? No, it is taken from the now defunct Soviet system. Under that system, a village elected one representative to the Volost, or Township Soviets, per 100 eligible voters. In turn, the Volost Soviets sent delegates to the Uyezd, or County Soviets, who then sent delegates to the Oblast, or Provincial Soviets.
Are you beginning to see, if we don’t understand what it is we have, it can be easily lost or taken from us? The local illustration I have given is just the tip of the iceberg. Machinations are at work at all levels of government that are designed to reduce the sovereignty of the individual, the citizen’s rightful representation in government, and in fact, to change the formula of who is served by whom.
Ronald Reagan, our 40th president, once said, “The Constitution is a document that protects the people from government.” Well, that is true so long as we understand it and are willing to stand up for it.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
