I want to add my support to delaying any decision on the regional Bay Area Housing RHNA numbers that MTC/ABAG is trying to push forward during the Coronavirus pandemic (July 13 Daily Journal article “New Bay Area housing goals in question”). Given the fact that many businesses are now changing the way they operate and will in the future, it’s time to realize that a “jobs-growth” methodology — which these RHNA numbers are all based on — leads to all the regional problems we have today, and that is high rents, high land costs, more traffic congestion, and a lowering of everyone’s quality of life.

It’s time to end this cycle of endless high growth and realize that we have a finite level of resources, especially our water and air. It’s time to stop this mess and seek real public involvement in a new more balanced growth model that benefits all of us in the nine-county Bay Area.

Terry Holzemer

Menlo Park

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

We must always remember the MTC/ABAG are unelected decision makers that should be ignored whenever possible. ABAG should be deemed illegal and a vote of the people should take place to disband it. If ABAG had its directors elected, that might be a different story.

