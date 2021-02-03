Editor,
I have completed my midterm report card grade for Sutter Health with regards to its COVID virus performance. In the areas of proactive communications, accessibility and COVID vaccine delivery it receives an F. Let’s hope it steps up its game to receive a passing grade by the time its final grade is awarded.
Sandra Jean Schneider
Belmont
(1) comment
Actually, Ms. Schneider, the F grade applies to the entire state of California. The bigger question is whether anyone will be held accountable. Since this is a Democrat state, I’m betting on no. Besides, in California, an F-grade has been the new A grade.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.