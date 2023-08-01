Letter writer Janet Periat (July 29 edition) is outraged that two paintings displayed at San Mateo City Hall were removed. One of these paintings shows a figure, hands raised, with the label “Police, Stop Killing Us.” The other shows a policeman with the label “Will Kill Blacks and Mexicans, Cheap.”
Art is being “censored,” laments Ms. Periat. However, Ms. Periat misses the absolute crucial point: This “art” was not displayed in a private gallery exhibit. If it were, disgusting as these paintings are, I would agree with the letter writer. But these paintings were displayed right smack dab in our City Hall. They were displayed under the auspices of our San Mateo Public Library. We San Mateo citizens “own” our libraries. We “own” City Hall. We pay taxes. We have a right to have a say in what those taxes pay for or don’t pay for. We have a right to tell our City Halls and Libraries, to stop promulgating the vicious lie that our police officers “murder on the cheap.”
