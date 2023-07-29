Thanks to the brave social warriors who rightfully took down the controversial art in City Hall. Moving forward, we need a mandate that no art or artist in San Mateo should ever be allowed to offend anyone or challenge anyone’s viewpoint. We need tight reins on artists to ensure they only produce work that we like. Like flowers. Artists should only paint flowers.
What I’m really concerned about is the Library. You want ideas that scare you? Just check out the many books there that question the status quo and challenge us to think differently. We can’t afford these heinous acts of rebellion and free-thinking. We need people to obey authority without question.
We need more brave warriors to shut down the libraries and art galleries and ensure that we are never challenged in our beliefs; that we’re never uncomfortable. We don’t need spotlights on troubling societal issues, we need compliance and obedience from the masses.
Boy, do I feel safer today, knowing that I’ve been protected from art. I thought I was going to have to move to Florida to be safe, but now I know that San Mateo is just as protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.