Editor,
Regardless, if you disagree with Gov. Newsom’s 10% low-cost housing exemption for construction, it shouldn’t be used to attack the building trades unions.
In the past, the statewide housing shortage has sometimes been unfairly laid at the feet of construction union’s wages/benefits and is now being used as a political wedge in this pandemic. As Mr. Quadri has no doubt opined in his April 11 letter “Construction exemption” from his home as he sheltered in place, he may have forgotten about the acute shortage of housing for the masses. He also may be unaware, that union labor has continuing efforts to capture construction housing market share, but lags woefully behind lower paid/no benefit non-union counterparts.
Does Mr. Quadri know if these construction workers he witnessed were part of a union or did he see an opportunity to politicize this tragic pandemic?
Victor Torreano
Redwood City
