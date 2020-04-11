Editor:
I know that projects that provide at least 10% low-cost housing are exempt from the recent construction shut down. I don’t, however, understand this from a public health perspective. This morning I walked past the 200+ unit apartment complex under construction in Burlingame. There were at least 100 workers visible, and probably many more inside. Masks? A few. Social distancing? Most of these guys were close enough to dance. Most were young, healthy construction workers who will most likely get through this pandemic relatively unscathed. But they all go home and into the community after working all day in close quarters, which we’re constantly told puts others at risk. I’m sure there are hundreds, if not thousands of similar projects throughout California, with similar numbers of workers. Most of these projects take years to complete, and a month or two halt won’t have any appreciable effect on our housing needs.
Up to this point, Gov. Gavin Newsom has (surprisingly) seemingly refrained from political considerations in formulating policy: But this looks suspiciously political. Housing advocates may approve of this move, but only unions have enough clout to push this through. Anyone who has paid attention to California politics in recent years knows the inordinate influence that unions have in Sacramento, so it really isn’t a surprise from that standpoint. What is surprising, however, is the lack of any comment on this from state or local health professionals. Any thoughts on this Dr. Morrow?
Richard Quadri
Burlingame
