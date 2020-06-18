Editor,
Thank you representatives Speier and Eshoo for co-signing the June 15 letter to Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Hoyer, calling for legislation to protect our nascent clean energy industry. As your letter explains, the devastating impacts of COVID-19 already have resulted in the loss of nearly 600,000 clean energy jobs nationally with more likely to come. Clean energy jobs — mostly in small businesses — are being lost at a rate much faster than the national average.
Future COVID-19 relief packages must include strong protections for our clean energy economy, including wind, solar and water energy, clean vehicles, energy efficiency and energy storage. We have made a start toward building these industries through forward thinking public policies. This is not the time to let our progress go to waste. By extending existing renewable energy tax incentives and by allowing tax credits to be received as direct payments, we can protect jobs.
Additionally, please support measures to prevent fugitive methane emissions and climate-sensitive agricultural and land use policies. With targeted relief and forward-thinking public policies, we can continue our progress toward building a carbon-free economy. Our present health and economic crises, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, must be addressed; but we must do so without ignoring the very much larger climate crisis that still bears down on us.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
