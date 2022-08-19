Editor,
New York Times columnist David Brooks just wrote a column “Did the FBI just reelect Donald Trump?” He contends the dust up at Mar-a Lago has boosted Trump’s support and fundraising.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Editor,
New York Times columnist David Brooks just wrote a column “Did the FBI just reelect Donald Trump?” He contends the dust up at Mar-a Lago has boosted Trump’s support and fundraising.
I’d much prefer that this all go away by having both parties run new candidates but the Dems can’t let go of Trump as a distraction to President Biden’s poor ratings.
As a matter of law, a president has the sole authority to declassify documents anytime (except for certain nuclear ones) and Trump says he had a standing order that documents removed from the White House were deemed automatically declassified.
According to Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, the far more important issue is the right to equal protection under the law. While Trump had his home raided, former Secretary of State Clinton was given a pass when the FBI found 30 super secret documents on her computer that had also been sent to disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner’s computer.
Other examples are Obama and Sandy Berger getting a pass for stealing and destroying documents from the National Archives.
But Gen. Petraeus was convicted of far less serious offense of keeping classified documents at his home while Obama, Berger and Clinton weren’t. The FBI has a “pattern” of raiding the homes of Republican advisors in a manner befitting violent criminals while Democrats are mildly interviewed and not convicted in more serious offenses.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.