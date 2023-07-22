Regarding the article “Better flood prep sought” in the July 19 edition of the Daily Journal. I attended Monday night’s City Council meeting. The flood preparation discussion began with members of the Shoreview Parkside Neighborhood Association. This well-organized group requested the City Council to take action on the numerous issues created by the New year’s Eve flooding. Twenty residents then weighed in with comments, suggestions and criticisms related to the City Council’s inertia on these matters during the last seven months.
The common question to the council was “What are you waiting for?” Mayor Amourence Lee is supporting a ballot measure for a stormwater fee this November, though she admitted this idea is financially inadequate and unpopular.
I also attended the meeting at the San Mateo Library Tuesday night, hosted by Public Works Director Azalea Mitch. She shared a slide presentation by Schaaf & Wheeler, the civil engineering company who assessed the flooding issues. Among other failures, the S&W report revealed that three main culverts, 16th Avenue/Leslie Creek, 19th Avenue Creek and Laurel Creek are too small to handle another 100-year storm, and these neighborhoods will flood again, despite dredging the Marine Lagoon, because the culverts are too small to allow rapid passage of water to the lagoon. These culverts run under Highway 101 and are managed by Caltrans.
The S&W report also indicated that during the New Year’s Eve storm, the five pumps were never all functioning simultaneously, the pump alert system failed, and many of the culverts and creeks were full of garbage. The mayor’s plans do not address the threat of more flooding this winter. The city needs to act now. What are they waiting for?
