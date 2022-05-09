Editor, 
Christina Corpus has 20 years of experience with increasing levels of responsibility in the Sheriff’s office, most recently as Captain and Chief. She is committed to public safety for everyone, including immigrants, people of color, and youth. She will establish community-based policing, enhance relationships with our immigrant neighbors by not cooperating with ICE, and set up a clinician-led response to mental health crises as opposed to responses by deputies with guns and tasers. She has heard the call for a citizens’ oversight committee with subpoena power and strongly supports it. 
Many of us who live in this county think that murders like that of George Floyd can’t happen here. But they do. I don’t want the Sheriff’s office to continue to kill unarmed people like Chinedu Okobi. Capt. Corpus is committed to changing the statistics in our county: We have the highest rate of racial disparity arrest rates in all of California and the second highest rate of racial inequity in police killings nationwide. 
We need a sheriff who listens to the community members whose tax dollars support the department, not just to a pay-to-play advisory board. Capt. Corpus has already engaged in unprecedented community outreach and is seeking input from individuals who represent our broad and diverse community. 
I am voting for integrity, transparency and accountability under the leadership of Sheriff Corpus.
 
Neela Patel
Belmont

