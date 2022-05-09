Christina Corpus is the sheriff we need in this county now
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Latest News
- Peruvian beef stir-fry is fusion cooking at its best
- US markets point to sharp declines following global sell-off
- Highway 101 express lanes face toll system delays
- Macerich: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
- Three Peninsula Assembly candidates weigh in on top issues
- San Mateo to bring back popular B Street events
- RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Trending Stories
Articles
- Millbrae Walgreens theft video leads to investigation
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in San Mateo County
- Huge biotech campus in works for Burlingame Bayfront
- Burlingame's Michelin-starred Rasa to close
- Test to Treat site opens in San Mateo County
- This moment could change everything
- Sea level rise work begins in Burlingame and Millbrae
- San Mateo Union mask mandate stays
- ADA filings plummet after DA’s suit
- San Mateo makes outdoor dining permanent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Abortion rights equals personal freedom (49)
- The Electoral College outdated? (45)
- Concern about Roe v. Wade (26)
- Presidential charade (20)
- Fox’s feeble attempts (17)
- Mom knew best (17)
- Government problems we all should have (14)
- Free college? (14)
- Asleep at the wheel(’s of justice) (12)
- Corpus for sheriff (12)
- Bolanos has done an excellent job (11)
- Giselle Hale proclaims her support for SB 9 and 10 (9)
- This moment could change everything (9)
- Family of Carlmont teen warns of fentanyl danger (9)
- Can a sticker save a life? (9)
- Women in the race (8)
- Corpus for sheriff (8)
- Stone campaigning for San Mateo County supervisor seat (8)
- Race for sheriff a hot one (8)
- A lesson of freedom (7)
- We need transparency (7)
- San Carlos should have used more reserves for pandemic (7)
- Candidates for San Mateo County Sheriff talk policies (6)
- San Mateo exploring ban on natural gas (6)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (6)
- Stone needed for supervisor seat (6)
- Lithium (5)
- Border crisis (5)
- Solving homelessness (5)
- Proposition 13 redux (4)
- Charges against the former chancellor (4)
- Christina Corpus’ experience (4)
- New sheriff needed to restore trust (4)
- Life lessons from rocks (4)
- San Mateo exploring recycled water treatment (4)
- 2 in running for San Mateo County sheriff (4)
- San Mateo commission critiques housing element (4)
- Housing at Hillsdale makes a ton of sense (4)
- Free college (4)
- Gas, inflation and swinging (4)
- Biden and gas prices (3)
- Charles Stone is the best choice for supervisor (3)
- Response to Simon’s April 14 column (3)
- Drought, water conservation (3)
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning (3)
- Redwood City military grade items get mixed response (3)
- Man pleads in Burlingame hate crime case (3)
- Officials stand by abortions in San Mateo County (3)
- Dear Avery (3)
- Resistance is fierce for Senate Bill 9 duplex law (3)
- Hillsdale’s zoning request (3)
- California’s spending problem (2)
- A tram to the coast? (2)
- No time for leadership change at Sheriff’s Office (2)
- How can we ban gas without new electric? (2)
- Conservative from Half Moon Bay seeks congressional seat (2)
- Opposition to SB 9 (2)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office details $2M in military equipment (2)
- South San Francisco aiming for carbon neutrality (2)
- First Amendment (2)
- Continuing a grandfather’s legacy (2)
- To the last Ukrainian? (2)
- Current crisis in officiating is man-made (2)
- Obama’s history with Russia (2)
- A choice for change in District 2 (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Control (2)
- Stone for supervisor (2)
- Commit the crime, do all the time (2)
- Boots on the ground (2)
- As COVID-19 recedes, Californians have new worries (2)
- Facts and figures (2)
- Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains (2)
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center (2)
- James Coleman, a needed voice in the Assembly (2)
- Campaign issues (2)
- State relies on activists to enforce duplex law (2)
- U.S. oil production (1)
- Don’t be an Anti-Midas (1)
- Anna Eshoo faces 7 for San Mateo County coast and south Peninsula congressional seat (1)
- 4 in race for District 3 San Mateo County Board of Supervisors supervisor seat (1)
- The CDC and its mask mandate (1)
- The trouble with Sutter (1)
- Editorial: Charles Stone for District 2 supervisor (1)
- Disinformation Governance Board (1)
- In support of Charles Stone for supervisor (1)
- For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter (1)
- Car lane in South City converting to bike use (1)
- Home, less (1)
- An endorsement of Laura Parmer-Lohan for the Board of Supervisors (1)
- Charles Stone for supervisor (1)
- There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change (1)
- Out of balance (1)
- Stone for supervisor (1)
- An ‘open letter’ to moms everywhere (1)
- Editorial: Virginia Chang Kiraly for District 3 supervisor in San Mateo County (1)
- Corzo for supervisor (1)
- Disinformation governance board (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.