Editor,
I am distressed about what Mark Simon wrote in his Dec. 30 column “Peninsula politics” about U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo’s announced reelection run.
Couldn’t you just write anything about someone who has been in office for 29 years and is in the pocket of Big Pharma and has not had any particularly prominent lawmaking to her credit? Enough!
You mentioned that she has drawn a challenger and did not even mention his name although he is a wonderful candidate and ran against her in the last election. Rishi Kumar deserves to be recognized by you as a formidable candidate. I am not even a Democrat and am impressed by Rishi.
Sally Porter
Menlo Park
