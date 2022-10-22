San Bruno Councilmember Marty Medina recently posted a photo to Facebook “on the re-election campaign trail.” However, several photos looked to be from an official city event: he is pictured with the city manager, the mayor and Congresswoman Jackie Speier with a check from the federal government to the city.
Councilmember Medina should be more careful to distinguish the carrying out of his official duties from his campaign activities. Also, has Congresswoman Speier actually made an endorsement in this race? If she hasn’t, Councilmember Medina should heed the advice Mark Simon had in his most recent column: “using a photo of someone who has not endorsed you is a dubious practice.”
