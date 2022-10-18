I would like to clarify the Oct. 12 San Mateo Daily Journal article where it said “Tong believes the city should use an ecotourist economy by using the neighboring cities to patronize its restaurants and hotels and he would consider selling the city’s own water supply.”
I proposed an eco-tourist website called Day.TripSFO.com to complement FlySFO.com by showing eco-tourists natural attractions in neighboring cities. Then if shuttles (or autonomous vehicles) ever become a viable option, it could drop eco-tourists off at local San Bruno businesses. Moreover, I said we should consider the environmental impacts of selling our water (lowering the H2O table).
The letter writer is a candidate for San Bruno City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.