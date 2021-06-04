Editor,
I don’t know whether Ed Kohl feeds off of Matt Grocott or vice versa, but the two of them seem to spend their time trying to twist every bad thing that's happened in the last year to either the Democrats or Joe Biden (“China knew” letter to the editor in the June 3). It’s pathetic to read their lies and misinformation. I’m certainly not saying all Democratic actions and all Democrats are right — many are not, and many bend the facts to fit their own agenda. Likewise, many Republicans see the world through their myopic vision.
The point is, as some sane letter writers have pointed out, neither political party has all the answers. Why can’t we accept that and all try to work together to make things better?
Joanne Engelhardt
Redwood City
