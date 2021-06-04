Editor,

I don’t know whether Ed Kohl feeds off of Matt Grocott or vice versa, but the two of them seem to spend their time trying to twist every bad thing that's happened in the last year to either the Democrats or Joe Biden (“China knew” letter to the editor in the June 3). It’s pathetic to read their lies and misinformation. I’m certainly not saying all Democratic actions and all Democrats are right — many are not, and many bend the facts to fit their own agenda. Likewise, many Republicans see the world through their myopic vision.

The point is, as some sane letter writers have pointed out, neither political party has all the answers. Why can’t we accept that and all try to work together to make things better?

Joanne Engelhardt

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription