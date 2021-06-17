Editor,
Here it goes again. Another Daily Journal letter writer (or guest perspective contributors) asking for a unbiased agreement or understanding to different points of view yet peppers their own writings with biting criticism toward those whom they don’t agree with.
Reader Mark Oberg is a classic example of this, but in this case I’m referring to reader/letter writer Joanne Engelhardt for calling out Ed Kahl in her letter in the Friday, June 4, Daily Journal edition concerning his well-researched opinions.
I say “well researched” because Mr. Kahl is a frequent letter writer and because of that I’ve done my own fact checking on his, and other letter writers opinions and find his are neither “lies and misinformation,” nor “pathetic” as Ms. Engelhardt seems to believe.
To me, if Ms. Engelhardt wants people to “work together to make things better” she should take some of her own advice and not stir the pot by writing letters criticizing opposing points of view unless she can corroborate they are actually “lies and misinformation.”
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
