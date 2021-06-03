Editor,
It was announced last week that British professor of oncology Angus Dilgleish and a Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sorensen uncovered genetic evidence that China performed “gain of function” experiments on COVID viruses at its Wuhan bio lab. Gain of function is used to enable a virus to infect humans.
The Wuhan lab had the bio-security of a dental office according to U.S. State Department officials in April 2019. Several Wuhan lab workers contracted COVID in November 2019 but the Chinese government kept it a secret for three months. Although China destroyed all evidence of altering the genes, there is unmistakable evidence of it in every COVID virus according to these scientists.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
