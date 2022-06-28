Editor,
Inflation comes from both the amount of money created and how it’s spent. Private sector spending grows the economy, wages and tax receipts more than government spending does. That’s because people, not government, get to choose which businesses produce the best goods and services for the least price. This creates better jobs and incomes while keeping inflation low. Excessive government spending is less productive because it’s based on politics. Exhibit A is the political misallocation of $100 billion on high-speed rail in return for reliable political donations.
The best guide for government spending is that it should not exceed our country’s economic growth. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research government spending has caused our national debt to double. Government debt is now on track to go to a developing nation level of 200% of our economy. Our future prosperity and security must come from the inventiveness and productivity of our people. We cannot borrow our way into prosperity.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
