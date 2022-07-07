Editor,
A June 28 letter criticizes government spending and claims “we can’t borrow our way into prosperity.” This is definitely wrong.
Without government borrowing, we’d have practically no public infrastructure. For example, roads, bridges, airports, seaports, dams, aqueducts, city water, city sewers, schools, libraries and more. These are absolutely necessary for prosperity. Government bonds are the best way to pay for these that last for generations. Not many citizens can afford the tax increases used to pay for the costly projects.
Borrowing to pay for short-term spending is less desirable, so lower budget deficits are needed. Since the 1980s, federal deficits have increased during Republican administrations and have decreased during Democratic administrations. The only federal balanced budgets and surpluses during that period were under President Clinton, a Democrat. Our most recent Republican president doubled the annual deficit during his single term. Under President Biden, annual deficits are falling, mainly thanks to the pandemic recovery. It remains to be seen if the trend continues.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
