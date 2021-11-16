Editor,
Caltrain governance discussions ignore the issue of representative-tax equity. Since Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties passed an eighth-cent Caltrain sales tax in November 2020, Santa Clara county residents pay 61% of the revenue, San Mateo county residents pay 21% of the revenue and San Francisco residents pay 17% of the revenue (I used 2018 as the sales-tax-base year).
Currently, the three counties have equal voting share. Vast portions of Santa Clara County, especially, are paying taxes into Caltrain for which they receive no local services.
Thomas Busse
San Francisco
