Editor,
In last Friday’s Daily Journal, CalMatters’ columnist Dan Walters asked, “Has California’s top-two primary system worked?” On Saturday, the Daily Journal reported on the front page, “Hale poised for San Mateo County runoff election.”
The revelation that “Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale is likely to face off with San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan this November” shows just how well Proposition 14, passed decisively by voters in 2010, is working for voters.
On Nov. 8, San Mateo County voters will choose between two qualified locally elected officials as opposed to Papan and Republican Mark Gilham who is “associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory” as reported by Ben Christopher in the CalMatters politics newsletter published June 2.
Our local Assembly contest is just one example of how beneficial the open primary is for voters. Elsewhere in California, Rep. David Valadao (Hanford), one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach President Trump on Jan. 13, 2021, advanced to the general election unlike his South Carolina counterpart, Tom Rice, defeated on June 14 in his Republican primary.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, a New York Republican whose district is near Buffalo, announced his support for banning semiautomatic rifles shortly after the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14 that killed 10 people. After the Republican leadership in his district attacked him for supporting the ban, he announced his retirement.
Primaries are closed in New York, i.e., only registered party members can participate in a political party's primary election, similar to what existed in California before 2010.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
