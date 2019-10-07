Editor,
Now that initial site work is underway for Burlingame’s new community center, I thought it was timely to provide an update on the estimated total project cost. The City Council has been trying to “value engineer” a maximum cost of $50 million. However, during the most recent council discussion on July 1, an additional $2 million of staff recommended add-ons were approved, bringing the new estimate to $52 million. Coincidentally, it was announced at the meeting that a capital campaign committee has been formed to raise $2 million to $2.5 million in private donations.
Importantly, the above $52 million estimate does not include the interest cost of an eventual $30 million bond issue to partially pay for the project. Thirty-million dollars is the maximum debt capacity using allocated funds from the 2017 Measure I local sales tax and additional contributions from the city’s general fund.
Assuming an average 20-year bond maturity (consistent with a prior presentation by the city’s financial advisory firm) and a 2% interest rate (in line with current investment-grade municipal bond rates), the interest cost would be approximately $6 million, bringing the total project cost closer to $60 million. Of course, we won’t know what the actual interest cost is until the debt is issued, as it will depend on the interest rate environment at that time.
Finally, all of the above relates only to the upfront capital cost. I have yet to see an estimate of what the ongoing operating costs of the new community center will be.
Lorne Abramson
Burlingame
