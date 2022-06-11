Editor,
I have just been informed that California’s budget surplus will exceed $98 billion this year.
And yet recent articles by the AP suggest a need for “reparations.” And our state government is “exploring” the topic.
Was California ever a slave state? It was never. Should we, the taxpayers of California, pay reparations for something that happened in Alabama long before we became a state?
This is simply a baldfaced attempt by Democrats who control a huge budget surplus to expand their political constituency, by giving money away. Our money.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.