In her Aug. 4 guest perspective, Laurie Hietter asserted that “The most sustainable, climate-friendly development is rehabilitating existing properties, not replacing them.” As a Ph.D. climate scientist and professor, with extensive experience in climate change discussions organized by international government agencies, I must respectfully challenge this viewpoint. While preserving historical structures holds cultural significance, it’s important to recognize the broader environmental implications.
Maintenance of aging buildings often demands a significant allocation of resources. This involves sourcing custom materials and employing specialized labor, which can lead to increased energy consumption and emissions. Outdated plumbing, electrical systems and insulation contribute to energy inefficiency, resulting in higher utility costs and elevated greenhouse gas emissions. The structure of the old buildings often makes updating these system significantly costly, and sometimes only compromised measures can be practical. Over time, the ongoing cycle of repairs not only strains financial resources but also exacerbates the building’s carbon footprint.
Historical buildings also face challenges in adapting to evolving environmental and technological standards. Their inflexible nature impedes the integration of modern building codes, accessibility requirements and climate resilience measures.
Mandating all homeowners to preserve the historical appearance of their homes adds a significant burden to those who wish to embrace innovation, efficiency and flexibility to contribute to a greener and more adaptable urban environment.
The letter writer is a distinguished professor, U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.