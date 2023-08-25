With all due respect to distinguished professor Chih-Pei Chang (Aug. 18 letter Broader implications of historical structures), the author misses the forest for the trees. The point of Ms. Hietter’s statement, “The most sustainable, climate-friendly development is rehabilitating existing properties, not replacing them,” is that demolition of existing buildings and replacement with new ones is not only wasteful, but terribly energy inefficient.
Existing buildings represent embodied energy — all the mined metals, harvested lumber, manufactured materials, water, electricity and labor that is used to construct a building. When a building is demolished and all that embodied energy is taken to the landfill, it is lost forever. Massive amounts of new energy is required to mine, harvest, manufacture and build a replacement building.
“Buildings represent ‘embodied carbon,’” explains Carl Elefante, FAIA and recent past president of the American Institute of Architects, “keeping and using existing buildings avoids the release of massive quantities of greenhouse gasses, emissions caused by needlessly demolishing and replacing existing buildings. Retrofitting existing buildings to meet high-performance standards is the most effective strategy for reducing near- and mid-term carbon emissions.”
Identifying and preserving our historic resources is not only a pathway to energy efficiency, reduced carbon emissions and sustainability, it is a way we can enrich our lives, link us to our past, and enhance the beauty of our environment.
