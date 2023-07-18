Editor,
In “Protections for tenants splits San Mateo County supervisors,” the Daily Journal does not describe the scope and breadth of support for the county’s tenant protection ordinance.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
In “Protections for tenants splits San Mateo County supervisors,” the Daily Journal does not describe the scope and breadth of support for the county’s tenant protection ordinance.
Organizations from both unincorporated and incorporated county, coastside and Bayside, large cities and small towns have come together to advocate for tenants’ rights. Community organizations representing North Fair Oaks, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Burlingame and Pescadero are working alongside advocates for health care, people with disabilities, housing, farmworkers, the environment, legal services and more. The engagement with the most affected populations has been substantial. The coalition continues to expand as more organizations learn about how they can help address housing insecurity.
Proposed by county Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Warren Slocum, the county’s tenant protection ordinance would affect tenants in unincorporated San Mateo County and lead the way for other jurisdictions. Specifically, the ordinance would bar landlord harassment; provide just cause for eviction protections for tenants excluded from state law; close legal loopholes; provide additional protections for tenants who are elderly, have a disability, are terminally ill, or have minor children; and give tenants additional legal tools to enforce their rights. All of these protections have been implemented in other communities throughout the Bay Area.
Though the TPO has been sent back to county staff for further revisions, the need for these protections — and the list of supporters — is only growing. To learn more about the TPO and who supports it, view this fact sheet from Supervisor Corzo’s office: tinyurl.com/TPOFacts.
Karen Grove
Menlo Park
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.