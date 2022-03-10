Editor,
I am very disappointed with the San Carlos City Council for its stance on the affordable housing crisis that looms over us on the Peninsula.
I rent here and know the struggles of sky-high rents compared to the wages we receive that are not keeping up with these high costs and so the struggle is real. I am quite sure these council decision-makers do not know this type of struggle and therefore cannot possibly relate or empathize with me or the other thousands of us seeking an affordable solution to this insane housing market. I have worked full time for 36 years at a hospital here on the Peninsula and have had two jobs at one point for 11 years just to support myself living here.
The lack of more units (10%) for very low incomes and (5%) for low incomes is appalling. Councilmember Ron Collins cares more about the developers then he does about the people of San Carlos. He clearly stated so in my perspective of this article (“San Carlos seeks boost in affordable housing” in the March 3 edition of the Daily Journal). The hospital halls I walk show human acts of kindness daily to any and all in need. I don’t see much human kindness walking the City Hall when it comes to our community and helping us bridge this unaffordable housing gap in San Carlos.
Sharon Levine
San Carlos
