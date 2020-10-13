Editor,
Big money wants to change the character and quality of life in San Mateo. They wrote Measure R to oppose the residents’ Measure Y (supports existing building height/density limits). Seven-thousand residents signed to put Measure Y on the ballot, but special interests, including the Bohannon Development Company and the Zuckerbergs of Facebook, want to raise the limits.
Bohannon has funded $606,000 and the Zuckerbergs $100,000 so far. Funding from all sources total $978,000 so far. This is obscene. What are they buying with their $1 million in advertising?
The Zuckerbergs live in Palo Alto. They bought four houses next to theirs so that developers could not build there and ensure open space. The hypocrisy is obvious. Why are the Zuckerbergs interfering in San Mateo local politics? Is their goal to trample our quality of life to build fine housing for their high-income employees? Why do they want more office space at the expense of our homes?
Bohannon and other developers want to maximize their profit and return on investment. Station Park Green development, for example, where Kmart used to be, charges exorbitant rents that only high-income wage earners can afford. The small number of units allocated for lower income tenants is a drop in the bucket. Why do the developers want San Mateo to be a mini-San Francisco?
San Mateans — Take our future back and keep our quality of life and growth under control — open space, parking, traffic, retail, housing/office space density. Vote yes on Measure Y and no on Measure R.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
