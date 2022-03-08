Editor,
The Belmont City Council has engaged in a fair and inclusive process to comply with the demand that it adopt district elections. The result is the creation of an equitable plan to create four districts and an at-large mayor.
Four districts permit the people who live within the districts to vote for candidates who understand their unique concerns. Indeed, the population within each of the proposed districts is equal, the racial makeup within them is equal to the population, and the socio-economic makeup within each district is equal. It ensures that each neighborhood will be heard.
An at-large mayor will be accountable to the entire city and will moderate the concerns of the four districts and maintain our identity as a unified community. Five districts and no at-large mayor would divide us into small enclaves whose representatives would only be incentivized to advocate for their district. We don’t need such division.
Furthermore, the current councilmembers have ensured that Belmont has a voice in the larger Peninsula community. We have all benefited from their efforts and an at-large mayor would continue to give Belmont a seat at the larger table.
The four district and at-large mayor plan complies with the law, provides each community with a voice, and keeps us from serving only our parochial interests. It is a plan to be proud of and the council should act on it without unnecessary delay.
Brian Matthews
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.