Editor,
I am responding to a letter from Victor Carboni, “The struggle to exist” in the Sept. 14-15 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Carboni raises a valid question when he asks what is “missing” with so many new ballot measures for increased sales taxes, regulations and new fees, when the cost of living in the Bay Area is so unaffordable.
Here’s my answer: Instead of bilking their rich company counterparts for all their pet projects, the Silicon Valley high-rollers know that the sheeple will trickle along and voice approval to their schemes. They understand the psychology that ballot punchers have a craving to be part of something supposedly important and thus don’t possess any propensity to assert their right to be left alone.
The gullibility of both Bay Area and statewide voters cannot be overestimated. We love the spending frenzy, and we accept the concept that the scammers can always put it to ballot test when it comes to spending other people’s money, specifically ours. So, I guess, keep marching on folks, and stay the course.
Aric Leavitt
Santa Clara
