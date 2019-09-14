Editor,
We have all been barraged by the stories of how unaffordable the Bay Area is and how many struggle just to exist. Within the same edition, these stories are more often than not followed by stories of new ballot measures for increased sales taxes, regulations, new fees, etc. — all of which make it more unaffordable to live here. Am I missing something?
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
