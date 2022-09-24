I decided to look into Rishi Kumar for Congress, a mechanical engineer, tech executive, and a second-term Saratoga councilmember. Why is Rishi doing so well against Anna Eshoo, at 79 years old, a 30-year incumbent with 48 years in public service, when she had routinely dominated her elections by 72%? He is not a career politician, but has pragmatic ideas to solve everyday problems. And he fights for the people. Eshoo’s June primary vote tally was only 48%, tumbling from 72%.
Rishi is not running for Congress to perpetuate the status quo. He wants to apply his tech savvy to better serving the constituents in his district, which includes Silicon Valley. Eshoo was first elected to Congress in 1992, before the internet was a thing. She is part of the system that takes care of their own, receiving campaign money from Pharma lobbyists and defense weapons manufacturers. She spent $1.14 million in the June primary election. The downward trend has continued, now polling (conducted by Rishi Kumar’s team) at a mere 35% voter support. She now finds herself in a position she has never faced before: a formidable opponent. Rishi rejects special interest money and influence.
This November, the choice is between a professional politician or a dynamic, tech savvy candidate who is not part of the political machine, but rather a genuine force for change who is truly a representative of the people. It’s time to pass the torch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.