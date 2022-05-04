Editor,
It was just another pretty day in Brisbane, California, “City of Stars,” and then, I thought I heard your voice.
Once again, I realized how much I miss you, it’s all I do, I feel your absence every day, my world has become very quiet without you — where have you been?
These days, I lean on the good times and the lessons you shared with me. When it comes to matters of the heart, then and now, you are still my greatest source of wisdom. Mom, no other person on Earth loved me, your first born son, in the same way as you. You shaped and guided me to find happiness in this life by carrying little pieces of my past with me.
I’m missing you and nobody knows but me.
Emile Manara
Brisbane
(1) comment
Beautiful.
