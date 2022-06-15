Editor,
These words are something our generation rarely says and, unfortunately, forced to say from time to time.
Thank you Dad and all the real men out there who strive to be good dads. You gave us life, you gave us your last name, you gave us that mysterious gift and you taught us the game of life. I’m beginning to think it’s true, it doesn’t really matter who our fathers were; it only matters who we remember them to be.
Emile Manara
Brisbane
