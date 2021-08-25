Editor,
I enjoy the Daily Journal tremendously, but I was amazed and touched by Mike Nagler’s essay on his mother (“A tapestry of women” in the Aug. 17 edition of the Daily Journal).
He wrote about her so beautifully with such poignant details, just full of melody. I only knew Ruth from a distance although I was probably in a League of Women Voters meeting when she was there (and was most likely leading it). He created a fabulous tribute. I’m grateful to him for writing it and to you for printing it.
Liz Dossa
Foster City
