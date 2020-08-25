Editor,
As the regular drive-by news channels, including Fox, decided to provide full coverage of the virtual Democratic Convention, where viewers would be subjected to the stale pro and con Trump blather by former and aspiring Democrat candidates, Channel 4 provided news that one can use. They provided extensive coverage of the wildfires around us with frequent, professional updates. The Democratic Convention is a canned, highly scripted event that will bring no surprises and will support, no matter what, a senile “has been” and a habitual lying individual who will say anything to please the current wind direction. We need to return to news providers that actually deliver relevant information to our daily lives.
Is anyone really looking forward to another predictable speech by Clinton, Harris or Obama? We know exactly what they are going to say, Democrats good, Republicans bad. This, while our beautiful state is burning around us. Thank you KRON 4.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.