Editor,
Looking at the front page of any publication Wednesday and seeing the joy and exuberance shown on the faces of people when the guilty verdicts were publicized against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin just confirms to me how low our society has become.
Is this really a cause for celebration? A man was killed. A former officer of the Minneapolis Police Department may spend the rest of his life in prison because of his actions. Yet from the look of the joy shown on the faces seen in numerous photos nationwide you would think they were celebrating at a New Year’s Eve party, or their team winning a national championship. To this writer it is pathetic show of poor taste and whether one wants to believe it or not this show of “we won” will just deepen the divide that separates our nation.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.