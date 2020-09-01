Editor,
A recent Daily Journal article noted “rave” reviews of the Laurel Street outdoor dining scene, by both diners and restaurant owners; I totally agree! The Laurel Street success naturally leads one to ponder a permanent closure of the street (the 700 block) and the possibilities this enables. I’m thinking, ultimately, of an Italian-style piazza (think: a nice, contiguous stone pavement; maybe a fountain or two; plenty of benches for nondining visitors; coffee kiosks, fresh flower vendors, etc.) This is a bold idea that would (mainly due to cost) have to happen in stages, over time.
There are many positives (including a perfect climate for this, plenty of free parking, and a demonstrated lack of significant traffic problems). One possible big negative: the loss of business to nonrestaurants retailers on the block. Is there a solution to this? Is this a discussion we should be having?
Fred Endicott
San Carlos
