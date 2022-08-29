Editor,
Mike Brown’s letter “Democrats’ historic inflation” in Aug. 22 issue of the Daily Journal is complete nonsense. If Mr. Brown had taken economics or business management classes in college, or, even bothered to do some research online, he would know that inflation is man made. He would also know that inflation is caused by the private sector, not by the government. The current high prices for gasoline is a prime example. Many of the giant oil companies are reporting record-breaking profits this year, totaling in the billions of dollars. President Biden and the government did not cause the current level of inflation. A little education, or research, goes a long way. Keeping with Mr. Brown’s theme, vote all local/state/federal Republicans out of office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.