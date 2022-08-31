Editor,
Mr. Oberg’s letter “A little education ...” (in the Aug. 29 edition) seems to talk down to Mr. Brown and further suggest that he (Mr. Oberg) has been better educated on the subject. OK, so please explain to we plebes just how it is that the government printing money faster than our current economic output isn’t causing inflation? Thanks professor, but I’m looking elsewhere for some authority on this subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.