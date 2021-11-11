Editor,
As my friend and I enjoyed a leisurely coffee today outside the Backhaus bakery on Third Avenue, we noticed an older gentleman scrutinizing the parking pay station for quite some time. A woman with a toddler on her arm came out of the bakery and started to cross the street when she stopped to ask if he needed help. He said that his credit card was stuck in the slot. She checked the machine for the help number. When he said he didn't have a phone with him, she pulled out her phone and reported that someone would be there in five minutes. She gestured to the table next to us and offered to get him a cup of coffee while he waited. The woman then explained that she was the owner of the bakery and repeated the offer of coffee. Her genuine kindness made us proud that she chose San Mateo for her bakery. The irresistible breads are another story.
Mary Hays
San Mateo
