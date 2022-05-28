Editor,
Most mass killings over the last couple of decades were carried out by kids under 21, who purchased assault weapons legally. Why does anyone, and especially immature 18-year-olds, need a military weapon meant to kill as many as quickly as possible? Such weapons are not meant for hunting or target shooting, and not even for home protection. The last 18-year-old shooter even bought 7x30 magazines of very damaging bullets. For what? Not even that raised a question by the gun store.
The killer had no problem entering the school, loaded with an assault gun and a bag with ammunition, while the police had to wait for the principal to open a door with a key. According to the latest reports, police were waiting outside for an hour, reluctant to enter because they were only lightly armed. Little kids inside weren’t armed at all, but being killed left and right by someone who should never have been allowed to obtain any kind of weapon.
Then, on top of this heartbreaking tragedy, we have the outright stupid ideas of arming teachers, while some don’t even grasp the difference between a knife and an assault weapon.
Well, at least, Republicans in particular, can be proud that because of the National Rifle Association, we have the best equipped killers in the world. Bar none.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
