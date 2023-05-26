On this cold and gloomy Memorial Day, I walk on hallowed ground at Golden Gate National Cemetery. I pause a moment, and wait for the sun to rise. I look around at the pity of war, evidenced in adumbrated writing upon the white headstones. In shadowy sketches is written the names of brave loved ones who died to keep America free.
A sob escapes my throat as I survey the rows, and rows of tombstones. I whisper the names, too many to count, written on the headstones of those who now, in cold dark chambers dwell, and sleep the eternal sleep.
Though absent in the flesh, alone, and lonely, yet forgotten, they are not: for in our hearts, we cradle them in loving memory, just as their fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters did, as they knelt to pray for victory, in homes across the land. Homes where, in many hearts still echo tender lullabies, and faint memories of laughter.
And when the time for tears came, they were left with only the memories of loved, brave ones now gone, but never forgotten.
Deep in thought, my mind travels back to my own family’s brave one. Just turned 19 Uncle Santos Cervantes, who is not here, but lies in a watery grave where the U.S.S. Liscome Bay was torpedoed off Makin Island in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 24, 1943. For 79 years he has lain in a cold watery grave, with no stone to mark the spot.
This is why, every Memorial Day, I join others, whose loved ones lie here, and we walk in this garden of stones, to whisper, “thank you.” We pray as we walk to keep alive the memory of all the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice and who died to keep America free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.