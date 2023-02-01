The Rev. Lorrie Owens

The Rev. Lorrie Owens

It’s February, which means it is Black History Month. There are many who ignore the month altogether. There are others who commemorate the month by reading about the contributions of one or two African Americans, and then they move on; ethnic duty for the month completed. Then, there are those who angrily ask why we bring up Black History every February. Why can’t we just focus on American history and leave all of this divisive talk about Black history alone?

To be honest, I wish we didn’t have to call out special months to recognize Blacks, women and other underrepresented groups. But, until the teaching of American history includes all of us, these discussions will continue to be necessary.

