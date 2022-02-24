Black History Month, originally referred to as “Negro History Month” was established in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson. Woodson was a Black historian, educator and scholar. Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 by then President Gerald Ford. Per Ford, “It was a call to the public to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout OUR history.”
Today, we continue to educate, highlight, celebrate and pay homage to the legacy and contributions of African Americans in U.S. history.
It is not enough to simply celebrate the contributions of African Americans annually, for one month in February. The contributions of African Americans are rooted in every aspect of American history from early infrastructure, agriculture, patents, inventions, music, education, fashion, politics, etc. What would this country be without the contributions of Black people? In fact, I implore our education system to teach more than just slavery, Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman or Malcolm X. While these historical figures played a huge part in American history, there is so much more that needs to be taught, starting in early education, to celebrate the achievements of African Americans, rather than just the cruel and demeaning history of slavery that was meant to keep us oppressed. Why is there not more emphasis on teaching the rich heritage of Black scientists, mathematicians, inventors, such as Lewis Latimer, George Washington Carver, Percy Julian, Bessie Coleman, Katherine Johnson and Walter Hawkins, just to name a few? Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievements. It is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of freedom, equality, pride, community and embracing cultural differences in a positive way.
Black history also teaches me the importance of knowing who I am, my history, as well as the strength, struggles and triumphs of my ancestors. It teaches me to be proud of who I am, no matter how the world views me. Marcus Garvey said, “The black skin is not a badge of shame, but rather a glorious symbol of national greatness.” We still live in a world full of critical judgment, hypocrisy, prejudices and discord, simply because of cultural differences. We have come so far, yet not far enough! Growing up I had close friends of all nationalities. However, there were very few who looked like me. There were not many Black educators in the school system; there were not a lot of Black athletes on my sports teams, and during Black History Month, I sat in a classroom full of my peers where we read books about slavery and the “N” word was repeatedly mentioned throughout the book. I recalled the awkward feeling, the quiet stares, I felt the uncomfortableness ... and in those moments, I knew I was different. Nobody asked how I felt; nobody cared whether I was OK. We were not learning about famous Black scientists, inventors or mathematicians. The skewed version of Black history is what we were taught. However, at home I was taught to love myself, to speak up even when it is not favorable, to volunteer and give back to my community, to respect others regardless of race or differences. Wouldn’t the world be a much better place if we all followed these principles?
Black history is American history and it reflects “me,” “us,” “our” stories not just in February, but 365 days a year! Black history means telling the whole story and not just portions of it. Black history means we are more than just actors or celebrities here for your entertainment and expected to “shut up and dribble,” but people who deserve as much respect in this country as anyone else. Black history means speaking up or kneeling for a cause and using our platforms to speak out against injustices, without being ostracized, under false accusations. Black history means that Black lives do matter and understanding the phrase is not a cliché, when Black people are dying at disproportionate rates every single day. Black history means equal rights.
There is no more time for complacency; we all have to take accountability, to make this world a better place for you and me. Black history means that everyone has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
S. Cotton is currently a junior at a college in Oregon. He grew up in San Mateo and has volunteered in the community throughout most of his life. He has repeatedly won MLK essay and poetry competitions, and is a youth member of the NAACP.
