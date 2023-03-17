Annie Tsai

Annie Tsai

It’s not every day that you get to witness the collapse of a bank. The 16th largest bank in the nation, at that. Well over 65,000 businesses of all sizes and shapes across the United States and Europe, the Middle East and Africa were affected, and they were focusing on solving problems for every flavor of person you can imagine.

At the end of 2022, Silicon Valley Bank held $209 billion in assets, accounting for almost half of all venture-backed companies in the United States. SVB was a pillar in the Bay Area and known for being there for entrepreneurs. They bet on your ideas when no one else would. I know — I opened my startup account there when I founded EdioLabs in 2017, seeking to bring the science of early child development to overworked and tired parents so they could feel, for 10 minutes between dinner and bedtime, that they were connecting with their kids in a meaningful way. I went to SVB because they were where everyone went when you were starting a tech-enabled company. Every person I’ve ever worked with there believed in you. I’ve never talked to so many people inside one bank who were willing to help you find the answers to questions, or help connect you with an expert who could advise you through whatever I was happening that day. The team at SVB cared about you being successful because they knew that with some capital, and help here and there, we could help a whole lot of people live better lives.

